ISLAMABAD: Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has said that Islamabad Police have accelerated its campaign against the menace of drugs and determined to eliminate this ugly business from the federal capital.

He said as per the vision of the Prime Minister and in compliance with the orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, a massive anti-drug campaign is already in progress in the city adding that under the supervision of Additional SP Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi, Islamabad police have arrested 150 drug-peddlers during the last month after registering 149 cases. The police also recovered huge cache of drugs including 98615 grams of hashish, 13445 grams of heroin, 110 gram of Ice and 4323 bottles of wine.

SSP (Operations) maintained that Islamabad police was committed to curb this social evil from the city. “We are also trying to cut the demand to thrash the supply chain which is possible with the help of citizens only” Syed Mustafa maintained.

He also appealed to the citizens to join hands with police for this noble cause. He requested the public to come forward and inform police about any suspicious activity around them. “Together we can,” he added.