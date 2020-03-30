Police arrest three criminals, recovered weapons along ammunition

ISLAMABAD : In line with the instructions of SP Industrial Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Police Station Sabzi mandi Monday apprehended a group of three criminals/dacoits and recovered two 30 bore, one 22 bore pistols along with ammunition from them. The arrested accused identified Ali Bilal, Perwaiz Khan and Taha residents of Rawalpindi, New Katarian said spokesperson of police. Police has also recovered looted money worth 145000 and motorcycle from them.FIR has been registered against the said accused and investigation is underway. The accused have also previous criminal record and are involved in motorcycles theft in the area of PS Peerwadhai and PS New town Rawalpindi. Many spare parts of stolen motorcycle are also recovered from the accused person. IG Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG operations Waqar Ud Din Syed had appreciated the performance of on this commendable achievement.