Police arrest four accused in Rawalpindi killings incident

RAWALPINDI : The police in a search operation have arrested four more accused in connection with Rawalpindi firing incident on Monday. The search operation was conducted in the limits of PS Chontra, in which four accused were taken into custody. The number of the arrested accused in the firing incident has surged to 6. The police said 10 accused were named in the case, from which six have been arrested while raids are being conducted for the arrest of remaining accused. On July 24, at least 10 members of the same family, including children and women, were gunned down and three others sustained bullet injuries when some armed men attacked their house in Miyal village, located in suburbs of Rawalpindi. According to police, some unidentified armed men entered the house in the village and opened indiscriminate firing on the family members. The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack. The police had said the reason behind the incident was an ‘old enmity’.