ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday arrested former president District Bar Islamabad Malik Zafar Khokhar in Islamabad High Court (IHC) attack case,

Zafar Khokhar is nominated in the IHC vandalism case and had been served contempt of court notice over his actions.

Earlier on Monday, the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad had made lawyers furious who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

The outrageous crowd had tortured deputy registrar Chaudhry Shafiq after entering into his chamber after breaking the door and after managing to enter into the IHC CJ’s chamber, they pushed the IHC chief justice out of his chamber.