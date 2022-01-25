LAHORE: At least 50 students of Punjab University have been arrested on charges of rioting during the ongoing examination.

According to the university’s administration, the students tried to enter the examination hall during the exam of physical education, adding that the students gathered to help one of their friends with the paper.

Some of the students who entered the examination hall included those who had been previously expelled from the university for staging protests and cases were registered against them, said the administration.

The statement further said that these students belong to an organization.

According to the police, students who disturb the peace of varsity will be dealt with severely.