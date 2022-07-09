COLOMBO: In one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-ridden nation this year, thousands of protestors assaulted the president’s official mansion on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s commercial metropolis.

Some protestors entered the president’s mansion while brandishing helmets and Sri Lankan flags.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is frequently held responsible for the nation’s collapse. Since March, mostly peaceful demonstrations have called for his resignation.

Thousands of protesters poured into Colombo’s government district, yelling anti-presidential chants and tearing down multiple police barricades to get to Rajapaksa’s home,

The witness claimed that despite police shooting rounds in the air, the enraged mob continued to surround the presidential palace.

Demonstrators from all over the country crammed into buses, trains, and trucks to travel to Colombo in protest of the government’s refusal to save people from financial disaster despite a severe fuel scarcity that has halted transportation services