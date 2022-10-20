KARACHI: On Thursday, the Police Force and Rangers launched an operation in which they captured the target murderer of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) London. Details indicate that the MQM London target killer was apprehended by the Police and Rangers while on duty in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood of Karachi.

The target killer who was apprehended received training from RAW, an Indian intelligence agency, according to a Rangers official. Target killing and extortion have been crimes in which the accused Waseem has participated numerous times. It was also discovered that the target killer fled to another country in 2013.

The Ranger spokesperson also said that weapons had been found on the apprehended target killer, and that more research was being done.