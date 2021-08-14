KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) with prompt action saved the LNG Tanker ‘Gas Yodla’ in the Arabian Sea from grounding at the beach.



According to a statement of PMSA, LNG Tanker ‘Gas Yodla’ with 17 crew members onboard was anchored 15 nautical miles off Keti Bandar.



The PMSA on August 9 received information that the vessel had lost its propulsion due to machinery breakdown as it had lost its one of two anchors and was left with only one anchor. The LNG tanker was also reported low on fuel, water and provisions.



Realizing potential risk of dangerous situation leading to loss of second anchor, PMSA pursued emergency towing arrangements through Dhow arranged through the shipping agent.



Upon reaching near the ship, Dhow took the ship under tow. During weighing anchor, ship lost its second anchor thus rendering the vessel not under command.



Meanwhile ‘PMSS Kashmir’ was tasked to provide security cover and necessary assistance in case of emergency in such a way to take the ship to deeper waters to avoid risk of grounding.



Presently the LNG tanker has been in tow under cover by PMSS Kashmir to ensure its safe arrival at Karachi, according to the statement.



Tanker is expected to enter Karachi on Saturday for necessary repairs.