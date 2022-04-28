<!-- wp:image {"width":922,"height":519} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/04\/Maryam-Aurangzeb-1280x720-1-696x392.jpg" alt="PM's visit to Saudi Arabia to open new chapter in exemplary friendship: Marriyum Aurangzeb" width="922" height="519"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/c" class="rank-math-link">Minister for Information<\/a> and Broadcasting\u00a0Marriyum Aurangzeb\u00a0said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif\u2019s historic visit to Saudi Arabia would open new chapter in exemplary friendship between the two countries.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/Marriyum_A\/status\/1519546966203584517?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1519546966203584517%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.app.com.pk%2Fnational%2Fpms-visit-to-saudi-arabia-to-open-new-chapter-in-exemplary-friendship-marriyum-aurangzeb%2F<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a tweet, she said the PM would leave for the Holy Land today on the special <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">invitation of Crown<\/a> Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Muhammad bin Salman.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>She said that the visit from April 28 to 30 would be the first foreign visit of Shehbaz Sharif since assuming charge as the prime minister.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Marriyum said that the visit was manifestation of a historic relationship based on brotherhood, warmth and mutual trust.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>She said that after four years of confusion and turmoil, Pakistan\u2019s relations with friendly countries were being mended now.<br>She congratulated the nation on the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">resumption<\/a> of the journey of stability, development and prosperity.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->