ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Clean and Green campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan turned into a movement as the entire nation has started planting trees across the country.

In a tweet, he said the people of Pakistan were fulfilling their national responsibility by enthusiastically participating in the drive to reduce environmental impacts in the country.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has made a history by launching the world’s biggest Miyawaki forest near Saggian, he said.