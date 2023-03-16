By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Editor of the Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman of Roze News TV, SK Niazi, talked in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that the CPNE delegation met with the President of the State on Tuesday, that the President listened to the problems of journalists in detail, and that the President of Pakistan promised to solve the problems of journalists. He further states that the Wednesday (yesterday) meeting of the CPNE delegation with the Prime Minister was very important. The prime minister expressed hope that the IMF agreement would be concluded soon. The Prime Minister is hopeful for an agreement with the IMF, and the Prime Minister is determined to solve people’s problems. Relief is provided to low-income people across the country, Prime Minister’s announcement to provide free flour in Ramadan is commendable. Providing cheap gasoline to rickshaw and motorcycle riders is also a good initiative. The Prime Minister has asked to consider the Pica Ordinance within a week. The country can no longer afford the current situation.

While, Economist Dr Salman Shah participated in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that in the current situation, there is no interest in the IMF program. It has to be seen to what extent friendly countries will support you. The political situation is getting worse by the day. Controlling the situation is the job of politicians. The actions of politicians to solve the problems are not visible. An agreement could not be reached with the IMF for two weeks, Political tension is increasing, and conducting elections is the country’s urgent need at this time. People want democracy to work, but the government’s intentions are not clear. Practical steps have to be taken to improve the economy and solve the country’s problems. We should take steps within the limits of the constitution. The road map should be in front of everyone; there should be no confusion in it.

Similarly, law expert Azhar Siddique participated in the program “Sachi Baat”. He stated that it is painful that the price of Tosha Khana’s gift is in crores. It has to be seen who has taken the gift cars from Tosha Khana. You can’t keep the gift of Tosha Khana; you have to tell the concern people about it. There is no ban on selling gifts from Tosha Khana. Tosha Khana cases were filed against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari. There is a ban on selling vehicles taken from Tosha Khana. According to the law, the things that have been taken must be declared.

Meanwhile, law expert Amanullah Kunrani participated in the program “Sachi Baat” on audio beeper. He stated that the other politicians did not sell the gifts of Tosha Khana, Imran Khan did. A gift has no price; it is priceless. Whoever took the gifts should be disqualified.