PML-N’s Zubair twice met COAS Gen Bajwa, discusses issues of Nawaz, Maryam: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI : Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Muhammad Zubair Umar held two meetings with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the last few weeks. Speaking exclusively at a private television channel, the DG ISPR said that the meetings were held on former governor’s request while matters pertaining to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party vice president Maryam Nawaz were discussed in the meeting. The DG ISPR said that the first meeting was held in the last week of August, while the second meeting was held on September 7. Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar went on to say that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was also present in the meetings. The DG ISPR further said that the COAS made it clear during the meetings that the political issues would be resolved in the parliament, while the former premier’s legal issues would be resolved in the courts. The DG ISPR further said that COAS Bajwa told Zubair Umar not to involve Pakistan Army in these legal and political issues. NNI