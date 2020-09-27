PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry ‘beaten up’ for ‘harassing’ MNA, undergoes surgery

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry suffered a badly fractured arm after being beaten up by a woman MNA’s brothers for allegedly harassing her. The former state minister’s left arm had two fractures, for which he underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Lahore, sources at the medical facility said and added he also had bruises on his body. The incident occurred in Faisalabad two days back when two unknown persons roughed him up. The sources said the brothers of MNA Ayesha Rajab Baloch beat him for allegedly harassing her, as a result of which he suffered arm fractures and head injuries. According to sources, Talal Chaudhry called 15 police for help from Abdullah Garden Town Faisalabad at 3am on September 23. A team from check post No 208 was immediately dispatched, meanwhile, Ayesha Rajab Baloch also called 15. Sources said that Ayesha Baloch told police over the phone that there are some suspicious people outside her house and she was feeling threatened. Shortly after, the police reached the spot. Soon after, other PML-N workers and leaders had also reached and when the police arrived shortly, they saw Talal Chaudhry lying injured on the side. They said he is currently undergoing treatment in the private hospital’s room No.4. When journalists asked senior party leaders, including Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyam Aurangzeb, about the incident, they feigned ignorance. The party is trying to hush up the matter. However, some of the leaders, speaking off the record, confirmed the torture on Talal Chaudhry. Police sources also said that the former MNA has been shifted to a private hospital in Lahore in a critical condition.