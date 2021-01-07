RAWALPINDI: A lawmaker of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti, has died of novel corona virus after her health worsened two weeks ago.

According to details, the MPA was under treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi. She was put on ventilator after she was declared critical after contracting novel coronavirus.Munira Yamin Satti had been elected as a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) on reserved seats for women in Punjab Assembly during the 2018 general elections. She also performed responsibilities as a member of Punjab’s women development department. Sources said Satti contracted COVID-19 several days ago.

She battled the deadly virus for many days but passed away today. She is the daughter of former federal minister Colonel (retd) Muhammad Yamin Satti, who served as the communication and works minister from 1990 to 1993.Her funeral prayers were offered in her village in Punjab at 2:30pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had suspended her membership on January 16,2019 after she failed to submit a copy of her assets and liabilities. Her membership was restored on March 6, 2019.Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the sad demise of the provincial lawmaker and offered condolence to the bereaved family. Earlier in December last year, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Senator Kalsoom Parveen had lost her life while battling against the novel corona virus.

The senator had breathed her last at a private hospital in Islamabad due to corona virus-related infections Kalsoom Parveen had been put on a ventilator after her condition deteriorated.