LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested negative for COVID-19, after nearly a month of getting infected.

According to sources close to the PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz has tested negative after her previous two tests have turned out to be positive. “She has completely recovered,” they said.

Speaking regarding her political engagements, the PML-N sources said that the vice president would be attending the next meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) besides also participating in the next public gathering of the opposition alliance in Karachi on August 29.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had tested positive for COVID-19, days after she attended the AJK election campaign on July 28.

The confirmation was given by the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb through her Twitter account. She said that the PML-N vice president has tested positive for COVID-19 and had quarantined herself at home. “Please pray for Maryam Nawaz and other ailing people,” she appealed.