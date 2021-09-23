ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has made a backdoor contact with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the instruction of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over the appointment of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), sources informed on Thursday.

The PDM urged the PML-N to contact the PPP to suggest consensus candidates for the posts of NAB chairman and two ECP members.

The sources said the PPP would support the stance of the PDM which is opposing the extension in the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The PPP would also support the PDM on the appointment of two members of the ECP.

PML-N leader and PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain called on the PPP leaders Naveed Qamar and Shazia Mari in this regard.

According to the sources, the PDM has announced to fully oppose the government’s intention to extend the tenure of the NAB chief.

The PPP would cooperate with the PDM on the issue-to-issue basis inside the parliament.

NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal is retiring next month. The government is considering to extend Mr Iqbal’s tenure.

The NAB chairman’s appointment is made by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly. Given the present circumstances, it does not look like that there would be a consensus on Mr Iqbal’s name if the government opts to extend his term.

On Monday, PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his party would go to court if government would give extension to Mr Iqbal.

“This is not acceptable and we would definitely move the court if any such move is made,” Abbasi emphasized.