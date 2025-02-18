Islamabad: In Islamabad, the police stopped PML-N member of the provincial assembly Zahir Khan for putting on a fancy number plate, and he resorted to threats.

According to information received by Express News from police sources, when PML-N member of the provincial assembly Zahir Khan was stopped at the Sangjani toll plaza, he threatened him with severe consequences and then fled.

According to police sources, after a while, the PML-N MPA Zahir Khan returned with his associates and surrounded the patrolling officer at the Sangjani toll plaza, on which he informed the police through a wireless, after which the SHO Sangjani arrived at the spot with a team, who were tortured by unknown persons.

The police took the PML-N MPA into custody and shifted him to the police station for resisting and torturing the SHO, but no case was registered against him till last information.

According to a senior police officer, MPA Zahir Shah had put a CIA Triple One number plate on his V8 vehicle. When the news of the MPA being transferred to the police station was received, Federal Minister Amir Muqam also reached the police station to mediate between the parties.

Talking to Express News, a senior police officer expressed the possibility that a reconciliation would be reached between the two parties in a short time and a case would not be registered.