PML-N leaders in contact after Nawaz Sharif’s speech: Shibli Faraz



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz has said that Nawaz Sharif s politics is based on hypocrisy, after his speech many PML-N leaders have contacted us. According to details, Federal Minister Shibli Faraz has criticized the PML-N leader and said that Nawaz Sharif s recent statement has upset his own party. Voices are also being raised from within the PML-N over his statement. Shibli Faraz said that the movement that the PML-N wants to run is baseless. Nawaz Sharif s aim is to create a stat of unrest and anxiety in the country. He said Jati Umrah is currently in the shadow of hesitation and anxiety. He said that Nawaz Sharif s politics was always based on hypocrisy. He is a fugitive and should not give lecture about politics, he will not succeed. The Federal Minister said that these people come to make assets in politics. Those who use politics and religion for personal gain will soon be caught. He revealed that after Nawaz Sharif s speech, the PML-N workers have been contacting us. His family is also in turmoil. Sheikh Rashid s words carry weight, he added. Minister said that the Economic conditions are improving after Coronavirus. Improving economic conditions is bad news for the opposition. The opposition movement is trying to blackmail the government. Opposition should resign, we will hold elections, we will also get majority, added Faraz.