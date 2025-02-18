ISLAMABAD:

Ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has warned opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai not to fall for the words of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, if he betrays him, his reputation will be ruined for the rest of his life.

Reacting to Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s statement, PML-N Chief Whip in the National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai should read the writing on the wall.

He said that how long will the politics of baseless allegations continue, if the February 8 elections were wrong, then they should also present evidence in the House, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has always pursued the politics of service and today the economic indicators are a clear proof of the government’s success.

Addressing Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that do not fall for the words of the founding chairman PTI, if he betrays you, your reputation will be ruined for the rest of your life, there is a storm of contradictions in your mind, if you stand firm on one thing, you will see stability.

He said that the one you are supporting today did not even forgive you during his tenure, today the time has come for the convicted founder PTI to be with you for reconciliation, but morally he has not even apologized for his previous behavior.

The leader of the Muslim League (N) said that the people stand with those who provide development, prosperity and economic stability to the country.