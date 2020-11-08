ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is habitual of doing politics of accusations.In a statement, the special assistant said that those who have committed corruption have no option left to hide their incompetency.PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s anti-state narrative will cause more harm to the country than coronavirus, he added.Shahbaz Gill further said that former ‘corrupt’ leaders had focused on making money for personal interest instead of constructing universities. NNI