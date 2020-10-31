ISLAMABAD : PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the rented and selected spokespersons were describing the narrative of the Constitution as that of treason. “The selected gang would not get NRO over Constitution and robbing votes,” she said in response to the statement of government members – Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhry. Marriyum, who is the PML-N spokesperson, said it was a clear and accepted fact that Pakistan had nothing to do with the Pulwama attack. In this connection, she raised several questions, including how a cabinet member could give a statement opposite to the truth

. She also asked at whose behest Fawad gave the statement against national security. “India is announcing about approaching FATF (Financial Action Task Force) against Pakistan on the basis of this statement. Who is responsible for this?” Marriyum wondered. Who was responsible for damaging Pakistan’s stance in the around world due to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, she asked another question. She also noted that why Imran and the entire cabinet was silent on the federal minister and said the controversial statements of rented spokespersons were making national security controversial. A selected person was imposed on the country by stealing the Constitution and vote for which the masses had been facing the punishment, said the PML-N leader who asked Gill to clarify the “anti-country statement” given on the floor of the National Assembly.

She stressed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had come out to save the country, the Constitution and the masses from a selected and corrupt gang.

INP