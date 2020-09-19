PML-N finalizes recommendations for opposition’s APC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has finalized its recommendations for opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC). PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will address the conference after preliminary approval of the agenda.

According to sources, PML-N will present suggestion of midterm elections, public processions in November to send government packing, combined fund for anti-government campaign and weekly protests outside assemblies. Sources also claimed that Maryam Nawaz was included into 11 member delegation to rebuff the reports of division in the party. The delegation will be led by Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. According to details, 11 member delegation of PML-N consists of senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif, Pervaiz Rashid, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb. Ailing former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has accepted the invitation of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to virtually join the All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20. Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had telephoned ailing former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and invited him to join the All Parties Conference (APC) on September 20. Later, Bilawal took to the twitter and said, “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.” To Bilawal Bhutto’s gesture, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz thanked him for calling and inviting Nawaz Sharif to the APC. In her tweet, she said, “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers.” The APC is scheduled to be held on September 20 as per decision of the Rehbar Committee of the joint opposition and will be hosted by PPP at a local hotel in Islamabad. The two-point agenda of the meeting has also been finalized. NNI