LAHORE: A resolution was submitted to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday demanding that the government should cut diplomatic ties with France and expel its ambassador to Pakistan over republication of blasphemous caricatures and Islamophobic remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran submitted the resolution demanding that a ban be placed on sale of French goods in the country.

It stated that this legislature condemns republication of blasphemous sketches of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).The resolution further demanded the government to approach the Facebook management to get anti-Islam posts removed from the social networking site.A day earlier, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning republication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

The resolution was tabled by Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also summoned the French envoy and aired deep concerns over the recent systematic resurgence of blasphemous acts of republication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H).It was underscored that such illegal and Islamophobic acts hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world, including those in Pakistan. Furthermore, such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression. TLTP