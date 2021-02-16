The plea has made PM, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Defence Minister , Pemra chairman and FIA DG respondents in the case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the recently surfaced scandalous video showing vote-buying prior to the 2018 Senate elections.

The plea submitted by PML-N lawyer Jahangir Jadoon has made Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Pemra chairman and FIA DG respondents in the case.

The application has urged the ECP to take action against those involved in the video under the anti-corruption law. Later, while talking to media, Jadoon said the plea had been submitted on behalf of PML-N leader Murtaza Abbasi.

He expressed his lack of confidence on the committee constituted by the government and asked the ECP to carry out “impartial” investigation into the matter.

Last week, a video showing lawmakers allegedly receiving money for voting for the PPP candidates in the 2018 Senate polls whipped up a storm with the premier ordering Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chief minister to remove the incumbent provincial minister Sultan Muhammad Khan.