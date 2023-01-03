ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz has been named the Pakistan Muslim League-senior Nawaz’s vice president by party leader and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the federal minister of information, tweeted a notification that Mr. Sharif had made significant administrative announcements.

The correspondent is happy to name Ms. Maryam Nawaz Sharif as Senior Vice President in accordance with the authority granted by the Pakistan Muslim League-N Constitution “according to the notification, with immediate effect.

She is hereby given permission to restructure the group at all functional levels as “Chief Planner,” it said.