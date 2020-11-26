LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday has demanded to release party president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on parole for two weeks due to the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. In a statement, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah criticized the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and alleged it of doing politics on coronavirus. The reaction came after Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved release of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days. Both PML-N leaders will be released on November 27 at 1400 hours, sources said.

Earlier, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar had submitted an application to the deputy commissioner to release Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on parole for two weeks. The plaintiff had taken the stance that Shehbaz Sharif is Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Hamza Shahbaz is Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and people will visit them from across the country to condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar. The applicant said that there is no bigger loss in this world than passing away of one’s mother, therefore, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz should be released immediately. NNI