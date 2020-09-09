PML-N demands resignation of PM Imran, CM Punjab

LAHORE: Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the confidence of people and bureaucracy and demanded their resignation. Responding to differences between CCPO Lahore and IG Punjab, Marriyum said that refusal of IG Punjab to work with the Chief Minister is proof of government’s failure. She also expressed concern about IG’s statement on misconduct and said that in simple words, Shoaib Dastagir’s statement means that corruption, incompetence and nepotism are common in the government. She also alleged that rulers are using institutions of the country for politics and said that opposition is pointing out interference in institutions for the last two years. It is pertinent to mention here Federal and Punjab government on Tuesday decided not to transfer Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore after differences emerged between him and Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir. According to the official of Centre, the appointment of CCPO was made after due consideration and the government cannot take decisions against law and merit. Meanwhile, sources have claimed that CCPO Lahore has contacted IG Punjab to resolve difference but IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir did not respond. On the other hand, IG Punjab did not come to the office for the second day and the schedule of his meeting was also not announced. Sources have claimed differences between IG and the CCPO remain unresolved even after a meeting with Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.