ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded of the government to provide the record of Corona Relief Fund to the auditor general (AG).

During a news conference in the federal capital, she once again accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of corruption. She said that the AG’s report raised the issue of corruption of billions of rupees in the fund wherein the premier was “directly” involved in corruption.

Commenting on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition’s performance, she linked the incumbent government to a “blood-drinking bat”. First inflation sucked blood, then unemployment and economic catastrophe and now blood is being sucked from the fund, she added.

Marriyum said that the claimants of the State of Madinah would have to account for the “robbery” and “fraud” in the fund. She claimed that Rs40 billion were embezzled in the fund. She said that it was reported a day ago that no record was given for the fund in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) while fake payments of Rs296 million were made. She added that a contract of Rs78 million was provided to a Karachi-based company and a contract for 0.4 million RMA kits was awarded to a company that was not even eligible for it.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Rs50 million were lost during the purchase of oxygen cylinders.

Public money and blood was squeezed in the name of something, she said, adding that the current rulers used to accuse Shehbaz Sharif of consuming earthquake funds.

She further accused the government of abusing whoever asks for records or raises questions.