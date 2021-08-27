LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to issue two separate white papers today (Friday) on three-year performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sources told that one paper will focus on the poor performance of the government while the other one will disclose the corruption of the federation. The decision came after PTI presented report on three-year performance, highlighting the key achievements marking a journey of stable economy and several development projects.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry presented the report to the prime minister at a ceremony held at the Convention Centre. The Performance Report gave an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division in facilitating the common man in line with the vision of Naya Pakistan.

On assumption of power in August 2018, the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government faced numerous ‘inherited challenges’ including financial instability, poverty, and inadequate education and health facilities.

However, in three years, the journey of development added several feathers in the cap of the government, particularly sustaining the COVID-19 situation by opting for the ‘smart lockdown strategy’.

Pakistan was recently ranked by The Economist as the ‘third-best performing country’ for handling the pandemic. Administration of 30 million vaccine doses across the country and self-sufficiency in manufacturing of Personal Protection Equipment were key achievements.