ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the party will hold a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) in the evening to discuss a no-trust move against the government along with other issues.

The virtual moot to be held at 7 pm today will be chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party chief Shehbaz Sharif, said Marriyum, adding that party office-bearers at the national and provincial levels will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will take decisions on political and legal moves against the government, including the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and contacts with other opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), to dislodge the government.

During the meeting, Shehbaz will take the party into confidence over his contact with the PPP leadership that met him at his Model Town residence on Saturday. The moot will also discuss the SBP Amendment Bill, mini-budget, and “economic slavery”.