ISLAMABAD: For the upcoming twelve hours, dry weather is predicted for the majority of the nation. For the upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are anticipated.

The following major cities’ temperatures this morning:

In terms of temperature, Islamabad is eleven degrees Celsius, Lahore is sixteen, Karachi is twenty-two, Peshawar is thirteen, Quetta is seven, Gilgit is eight, Murree is seven, and Muzaffarabad is nine degrees.

In Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla, overcast weather with chances of rain, wind, and thunderstorms is anticipated, while cloudy weather with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and snow is expected above mountains.

The temperature this morning was:

Six degrees Celsius were recorded in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, and Baramulla; fourteen in Jammu; one in Leh; and five in Anantnag.