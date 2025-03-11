ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain, thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours, while other parts of the country will experience partly cloudy to dry weather.According to the Met Office, Islamabad and its surroundings are expected to have partly cloudy weather with a 40 percent probability of rain.

Rain, thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Buner, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, and Waziristan.Mostly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in Punjab; however, isolated rain, thunderstorms may occur in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, and Lahore. Murree, Galliyat, and nearby areas may experience cloudy weather with chances of rain and light snowfall.

Sindh will remain dry, with partly cloudy conditions in upper districts. Dry weather is expected in most parts of Balochistan, while Quetta, Chaghi, Zhob, Ziarat, and northern districts may experience gusty winds, rain, and possible snowfall over the hills.