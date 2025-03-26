ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted intermittent rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms, with snowfall over high mountains, in different parts of the country during next 24 hours.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience widespread rain, while upper Punjab, Islamabad, and northeastern Balochistan will also receive showers. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Islamabad is expected to experience partly cloudy weather with a 55 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains are forecasted for several districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, and Mansehra, with hailstorms likely in the southern areas.

Punjab will see partly cloudy conditions, with isolated rain and thunderstorms in Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Faisalabad, and other areas. Sindh will remain mostly dry, with gusty winds and partly cloudy conditions in upper districts during the afternoon.