Karachi has had significant rainfall over the past 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.Gulshan-e-Hadid recorded 102.7mm of rainfall.



Rainfall totals at the Old Airport were 53mm, the Faisal Base was 46mm, the Jinnah Terminal was 38.8mm, University Road was 28.4mm, Quaidabad was 25.5mm, and Nazimabad was 20.4mm.

Masroor Base received 8mm of rain, Gadap received 15mm, DHA received 10mm, and Saadi Town received 9.1mm.

6.6mm at Gulshan-e-Maymar, 7.2mm in Surjani Town, and 8mm in Kemari.



5.5mm was recorded in North Karachi.

The least amount of rain fell at Orangi Town, at 5.1mm. Sindh and Balochistan are experiencing “extremely high percentages of rainfall over a 30-year norm,” says Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman.

She provided statistics comparing this year’s rainfall in Pakistan to average levels.

https://twitter.com/sherryrehman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1545665956143370240%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geo.tv%2Flatest%2F426884-pmd-releases-karachi-rainfall-data