ISLAMABAD: The beginning of the monsoon is expected to bring heavy rains to many regions of the nation, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday.

The Met Office has predicted extensive rainfall beginning Monday night, along with hailstorms expected in metropolitan areas.

The latest warning instructed local officials to be vigilant in order to prevent flood-like conditions in urban areas because the new weather system is expected to last through July 8. Since last week, there has been hot and humid weather in several areas of the nation. Monsoon rain is forecast to provide much-needed reprieve from the heat.

According to the advice from PMD, a westerly wave and moist currents from the Arabian Sea are anticipated to enter Pakistan’s higher regions.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh will receive heavy rains and thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, several other regions including Barkhan, Loralai, Sibi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara will receive downpour from July 5 to 8.

In low-lying districts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore, the Met Office issued a warning that heavy rain may result in urban flooding. It also warned that landslides may occur in Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.