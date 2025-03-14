ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain in parts of the country, with snowfall likely over high mountains during the next 24 hoursA weather system entering the country will bring rainfall to northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Light rain and thunderstorms may also occur in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the evening or night, while other areas of the country will experience partly cloudy and dry conditions.In the federal capital, Islamabad, cloudy weather with a 40 percent probability of rain and thunderstorms is expected.

Rain and thunderstorms, with snowfall over high mountains, are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and Waziristan, among other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.