ISLAMABAD: For the next twelve hours, most of the country should expect mainly cold and dry weather. However, a few Punjabi plain regions are likely to see foggy weather in the early morning hours.

The following major cities’ temperatures were measured this morning: Islamabad (7°C), Murree and Peshawar (8°C), Lahore (12°C), Karachi (18°C), Quetta (0°C), Gilgit –1°C, and Muzaffarabad (6°C).

The Met Office anticipates cold, dry weather for Leh in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as very cold, dry weather for Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla.

Temperature this morning:

One degree centigrade in Srinagar, Pulwama, and Baramulla; ten in Jammu; five in Leh; and two in Anantnag and Shopian.