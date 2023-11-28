Karachi (KASHIF SHAMIM SIDDIQUI): The Pakistan Medical Association’s city chapter (PMA) has voiced deep concern regarding the alarming surge in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Exploitation (SE) of children. The association has strongly called upon the government to take immediate and decisive action against the perpetrators, highlighting the worrying lack of response from law enforcement agencies.

In a statement released on Monday, the PMA emphasized that gender-based violence is a critical health concern, stressing that women and girl children should not endure any form of physical, mental, emotional, sexual, or economic violence.

The association highlighted the distressing trend of increasing violence against women and girl children nationwide. Regrettably, these acts of brutality have received insufficient attention from society, and victim families often face obstacles in registering complaints at police stations.

Reports received by the PMA reveal instances where girl children were coerced to work in the homes of individuals in positions of power, including judges, officers, and affluent bureaucrats.

“A recent incident took place in Thatta where a young girl was brutally murdered in the name of honour killing. Shockingly, no FIR was registered against the culprits. Everyone knows what the ‘feudal lord’ did with the girl, and then she was murdered by her uncle.

Another distressing case unfolded in Khairpur, where a man at his haveli was involved in the SE and murder of a young girl child. Unfortunately, justice remains elusive for the victim in this case as well,” the association highlighted.

The association also shed light on the issue of gender-based violence during the 2022 floods, highlighting a distressing increase in various forms of violence, including physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse, within the tent cities.

Demanding governmental accountability, the PMA urges swift action to hold those responsible for these cruel acts accountable. “We advocate for justice for all survivors and victims, emphasizing the imperative promotion of gender equity across all spheres,” the statement read.

The PMA calls upon the government to take decisive responsibility in addressing and preventing gender-based violence, ensuring justice and equity for all affected individuals.