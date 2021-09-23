ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday morning to congratulate the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s 91st National Day.

“On behalf of my govt & people of Pakistan I congratulate Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz; HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman; & brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on Kingdom’s 91st National Day,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“We wish them continued progress under the visionary leadership.”

The Kingdom celebrates National Day on September 23 because it was on this day when its founder King Abdulaziz Al Saud renamed the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in honour of his family name.

Back in 2005, it was declared a national holiday by the late King Abdullah.