In order to attend the annual meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) , Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a two-day visit.

The summit will be attended by leaders of the SCO’s member nations, observer states, SCO organisations, and other distinguished visitors.The SCO leaders will discuss significant global and regional challenges during the upcoming gathering, including as climate change, food security, energy security, and sustainable supply chains.

Additionally, they will provide their approval to documents and agreements that would outline how member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will cooperate moving forward.The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with the president on the sidelines of the conference.