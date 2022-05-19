<!-- wp:image {"id":100411,"width":995,"height":570,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/image-362.jpeg" alt="Shahbaz Sharif berates PM Imran Khan, says 'defeat' imminent Sunday" class="wp-image-100411" width="995" height="570"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif <\/a>on Wednesday vowed during a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that no one would be allowed to destroy peace of the country\u2019s economic hub Karachi.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the chief executives of the country and Sindh, agreed to work together for the progress and prosperity of the provincial capital.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The chief minister briefed the premier on increasing subversive activities in the entire province, particularly in Karachi, to which the prime minister remarked that no anti-state element be allowed to <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">spoil peace.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Recently, three Chinese teachers were killed in a suicide blast in Karachi University, which drew strong reaction from China. Beijing also asked Islamabad to take action against the killers of Chinese teachers. Later, Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Another blast took place in the Saddar area on May 12, in which one passerby was killed and at least nine were injured. The outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army had claimed responsibility for the attack in a message released on social media.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The third explosion took place earlier this week on Monday when an IED exploded near Iqbal Market and New<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Memon Mosque<\/a> in Kharadar area, claiming one life and leaving 11 injured.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->