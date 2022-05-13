<!-- wp:image {"width":920,"height":526} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/uploads989045images-3-13-696x398.jpeg" alt="" width="920" height="526"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> on Friday expressed condolence over the loss of precious lives in a traffic accident in Gujranwala.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a message issued by the PM Office here, the prime minister condoled with the families of the victims and directed the Punjab government for measures for prevention of<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> traffic accidents<\/a>.\u00a0<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWe will implement a programme to reduce accidents through better road construction and management measures,\u201d Shahbaz Sharif said in a message from London.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PM Shehbaz is in UK along with some cabinet members to discuss political affairs with Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cMay Allah Almighty grant the deceased elevated ranks in heavens and for patience to their families. Amen,\u201d he said. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for speedy recovery of the<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> injured.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->