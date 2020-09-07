PM visits remodelled panagah at Tarlai

ISLAMABAD : In line with his vision of developing Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday visited the newly upgraded model Panagah at Tarlai Islamabad. Following the PM’s directives to re-model Islamabad based Panagahs last month, this is the first prototype shelter home that has been overhauled in less than a month with improved infrastructure, and catering and living standards to serve the daily wage earners and laborers with utmost dignity and quality. In the next quarter, the prioritized service delivery standards will be replicated across the board in all 5 Panagahs of federal capital and will be expanded countrywide later. Addressing labourers being served at the Panagah, the PM stated, “The poor don’t have voice and they will never object. This is our duty to service them with quality and dignity.” At the occasion, SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the PM about remodelled administrative structure and improved service standards at Panagah. “Thank you, Prime Minister for entrusting Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division with a mandate to enhance the quality and scale of Panagahs”, said Dr. Nishtar. She further added: “Leveraging on IT capabilities, the living standards have been restructured with enhanced infrastructure for food catering and living, security protocols, standardized capacity, organized HR, eligibility criteria, effective monitoring, regulated donations and financial details. The prioritized service delivery standards will not only comfort labourers from remote areas with best boarding and lodging and meal services gratis, but will also enable them to save for families.” Aon Abbas Buppi, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal gave an overview of changes made in Panagah. The Prime Minister also took round of the facility and interacted with labourers and daily wagers being served. Earlier on August 9, 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved Panagah Strategy to expand the scope of Panagahs (shelter homes). The renovation and restructuring work which began last month with the proper need assessment exercise has recently been completed under the supervision and management of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division through its executing agency, Pakistan Bait ul Mal. As part of the Panagah’s mandate, the advocacy, monitoring and evaluation function will be overseen by the Focal Person on Panagahs. Focal Person on Panagahs, Naseem-ur-Rehman, Secretary PASSD, Ali Raza Bhutta, Additional Secretary PASSD, Dr. Ismat Tahira and other senior officials were also present at the event. To facilitate laborers and daily wagers who need shelter, more than Panagah facilities have been built up by the government countrywide. Panagahs not only provide shelter to the needy but also a two-time meal for them. The government will expand and build more shelter home facilities for the deserving.