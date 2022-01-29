ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again appealed to the top corporations in Pakistan to increase the salaries of their employees after registering a record profit worth Rs950 billion last year.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister also appreciated Serene Air for responding to his call and making an announcement of a 44 percent pay increase for its low-paid employees.

“I appreciate Serene Air’s AVM Safdar(R) for responding to my call & announcing a pay rise of 44% for low-paid employees & 15-25% for other employees. I urge the top 100 corporations in Pak, who made record profits of Rs.950 bn in the last yr (year), to also raise their employees’ salaries,” he posted a tweet.

In a previous tweet, the prime minister had also appreciated the president & CEO of a private Tv channel for responding to his call and raising the salaries of employees.