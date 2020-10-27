ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for right to self-determination.In his message on the occasion of black day, the President paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. He said the Kashmiri people have proved that India cannot suppress their voice.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination as was promised to them by the international community.In his video message on the occasion of black day, he expressed firm commitment to continue to raise the lingering dispute at the international level until the Kashmiris get right to self-determination.Alluding to the illegal and unilateral steps taken by Indian government last year in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan said the occupied valley has been turned into a prison.

A military siege has been imposed and the rights of the Kashmiri people have been usurped.He said that India is perpetrating state terrorism not only in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) but also Pakistan which will be exposed before the world.Imran Khan said that Pakistan desires peace as it can only lead to prosperity. He said, “We are ready but India first of all will have to lift the military siege and they will have to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiri people.” TLTP