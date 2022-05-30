ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey on a three-day visit on Tuesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday.

The visit is part of the series of visits for the renewal of bilateral relations with Pakistan’s traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries, Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

وزیراعظم دورے کے دوران مصطفیٰ کمال اتاترک کے مزار پر حاضری دیں گے۔عزت مآب صدر رجب طیب اردوان کے ہمراہ وزیراعظم ترکی اور پاکستان کے سفارتی تعلقات کے قیام کے 75 سال مکمل ہونے کے موقع پر یادگاری نشان جاری کریں گے۔صدر اردوان وزیراعظم کے اعزاز میں عشائیہ دیں گے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 30, 2022

In addition to promoting relations between the two countries, the minister said the visit would be important for enhancing cooperation in investment, trade, health, education, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

She said that Pak-Turkish Business Council will hold meetings with Turkish investors and businessmen.

The prime minister, she said, will pay a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during his visit.

Accompanied by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister will issue a commemorative plaque on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, said the minister.

She said that President Erdogan will host a dinner in the honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.