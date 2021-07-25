ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the countrywide monsoon plantation drive today (Monday) in a bid to turn Pakistan green.

The prime minister will plant a sapling at Fatima Jinnah Park in Sector F-9 as a gesture to encourage the masses to fully participate in the tree-plantation campaign.

The nationwide activity is taking place in the rainy season of monsoon as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change.

In the next few weeks, the Capital Development Authority will plant nearly half a million trees across Islamabad. Islamabad over the years, has witnessed a massive reduction in tree cover, particularly in the last two decades. However, the green graph is gradually showing an upward trend after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan carried out a massive tree plantation campaign under the Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the whole nation to participate in the greening of Pakistan. In a tweet, the prime minister shared his pictures of planting Pine trees as part of the monsoon tree plantation campaign in Nathia Gali. “I want our whole nation to participate in the greening of Pakistan,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle along with the pictures of the plantation drive.

Last month, the prime minister urged the nation to gear up for “the biggest tree planting campaign in our history”.

“I want all Pakistanis, especially our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do,” the premier said on Twitter. “And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive – the biggest in Pakistan’s history,” he added. In August last year, the premier launched the largest tree plantation drive in the history of Pakistan as the ruling party commemorated the ‘Tiger Force Day’. Addressing a ceremony organised in Islamabad to launch the drive, the premier said many of the areas in the country will turn into desert which will lead to poverty if we do not take measures to overcome the effects of climate change.