ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate a revolutionary project named ‘digitization of land record’.

In a statement, he said the project would bring revolution in matters related to land and properties of the country which would prevent the forging of fake documents for a plot and land by taking bribe.

He said neither individual nor mafia would now be able to illegally occupy government or private land. The project would help retrieve government’s encroached land worth billion of rupees, he said.

Gill said the project would also help resolve long standing land issue and bring transparency. He said government’s land worth Rs 300 billion has already been retrieved.