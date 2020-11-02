ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to host a dinner for coalition partners on November 5.Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited coalition partners to a dinner on Thursday at his official residence to address reservations of political allies.Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and other political allies have been invited to attend dinner.According to sources, the Prime Minister will discuss the overall political situation of the country and other important matters with the leadership of coalition parties.Back in June this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hosted dinner for coalition partners to address reservations of political allies with regard to the budget. At the dinner, the Premier had tried to allay the concerns and reservations of the MNAs of his party as well the coalition partners over the non-provision of the development funds. TLTP