ISLAMABAD :Federal Minister of Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Sunday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would announce a major relief in the electricity soon.Speaking in Dunya News’s programme “Tonight with Samar Abbas”, Leghari said that electricity consumers would soon hear good news from the premier within a few days, claiming that the circular debt would be paid in the next six years and no additional amount would be charged from the consumers in this regard.

Referring to the solar net monitoring policy introduced by the government, the minister said had the government not brought the net monitoring policy, the consumer would have to pay Rs3000 billion.

“The solar expense of the industry would be met within 1.5 years,” he added.